Scott Brown praises Celtic's attacking depth

0:19 Celtic captain Scott Brown says the return of Leigh Griffiths is vital for the club this season Celtic captain Scott Brown says the return of Leigh Griffiths is vital for the club this season

Scott Brown has hailed the depth of Celtic's attacking options following the club's impressive start to the season in front of goal.

Celtic have scored 12 goals in their opening two Scottish Premiership matches as well as what could be a crucial away goal in Champions League qualifying.

The Scottish champions play the second leg of their tie against Cluj on Tuesday evening with the score level at 1-1 after last week's match in Romania.

Ten players have already weighed in with goals for Celtic this campaign, while the return of Leigh Griffiths has also provided a welcome boost, with the striker scoring three goals in five games.

Griffiths returned to competitive action in a Champions League tie against Sarajevo after missing eight months of football for personal reasons.

Griffiths has scored three goals in five games on his return

On the 28-year-old's return, Brown said: "Everyone knows how good 'Griff' is. Last season it wasn't to be for him, there were a few issues.

"But he's getting fitter, he's getting sharper, he's getting stronger. And that left foot - we all know it's a wand.

"We all just want him back to his best for Celtic and for Scotland because we know how vital he is for us."

Brown added: "We have scored 12 goals in two games and it took us until October 8 last year to do that.

"We are looking good going forward and we just need to make sure we keep working on our attacking options. The lads have been on fire in front of goal and we need to make sure that continues.

"The good thing is it's not just one or two people that's scoring, it's four, five and six people who are scoring. It seems to be coming from everywhere and we need to make sure we keep that attacking threat in every single game."

6:03 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic

Celtic's array of attacking threat is not restricted to the starting eleven, with six of their goals coming from substitutes.

"We can't rely on 11 lads to play week-in, week-out," he said. "There are so many games and changes with injury and fatigue throughout the season.

"You're not guaranteed a start but the lads coming on have been phenomenal. They've brought that bit of pace and energy. The pressing levels against Motherwell in the second half were phenomenal."

"It's going to be physical [against Cluj]," Brown said. "They are very, very direct, they play off second balls. They have good wingers, a good striker as well and they have good legs in the middle of the park.

"For us, it's about playing our own game. We will play a passing game, get high up the park, get crosses in the box and create chances.

"Whoever starts will give us good legs and give us chances to create up front."