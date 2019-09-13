Mohamed Elyounoussi could make Celtic debut against Hamilton

3:17 Celtic made it four wins from four in the league with a 2-0 win against Rangers on September 1 Celtic made it four wins from four in the league with a 2-0 win against Rangers on September 1

Mohamed Elyounoussi could make his Celtic debut at Hamilton on Saturday as the Scottish champions look to maintain their 100 per cent start.

The 25-year-old joined Celtic on a season-long loan from Southampton last month, having moved to St Mary's the previous summer in a £16m switch from Basel.

"He's a bit different," said Celtic manager Neil Lennon when asked about the Norway international.

"He can play on the right, off the striker or on the left. He's got a goal in him, technically he's a good player.

1:03 Celtic manager Neil Lennon has urged his side to build on their impressive start to the season when they visit Hamilton Celtic manager Neil Lennon has urged his side to build on their impressive start to the season when they visit Hamilton

"He just adds to the quality we already have.

"With Michael (Johnston) being out, who has been our starting left-sided winger, Mo has got a chance of being in contention for a starting place."

He lost his way a little bit but you never lose the ability. It's up to me and my staff to tap into that again. Neil Lennon on Mohamed Elyounoussi

Lennon added: "He's a quality player. He lost his way a little bit but you never lose the ability. It's up to me and my staff to tap into that again."

Elyounoussi was one of nine Celtic signings during the summer transfer window and Lennon was delighted with their business, in particular the Deadline Day signing of Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock.

Greg Taylor's signing from Kilmarnock has boosted Lennon's defensive options

"You always look for more but I'm really happy, right up until Greg came in," said Lennon. "That was a really good bit of business from the club as well.

"We knew defensively we lost some really good players in the summer. We feel that with some of the year-long loans that we've brought in, there's a hunger to get their careers up and going again and to show the qualities they had before.

"There has been a bit of thinking behind that process in terms of the players we have brought in.

"In terms of the first-team squad, I'm really happy with the hard work that has gone in to getting the players done.

"We have a healthy squad with talent in forward areas, good strong defenders and quality players on the ball."

Jozo Simunovic has missed Celtic's last three games

Lennon says defender Jozo Simunovic is seeing a specialist about his knee problem and will miss the trip to The HopeCBD Stadium along with Nir Bitton and Johnston.

"The internationals have come back all fit and well," said Lennon. "The only absentees we have are from the fallout from the Rangers game.

"Nir is going to be out for three weeks with a hamstring strain and Mikey with a groin injury.

"Jozo has the ongoing knee problem as well, so he is seeing a specialist [on Friday].

"Tom Rogic is fit now. That's a welcome boost, a player of that quality. Kris (Ajer) is fit so he will be in contention. It's great to have that strength in depth."