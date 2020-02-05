Celtic and Hamilton charged for surrounding referee on Sunday

Leigh Griffiths clashes with Hamilton's Alex Gogic

Celtic have been hit with two charges of failing to control their players in an orderly fashion during recent matches.

The charges relate to incidents during the Premiership leaders' Scottish Cup clash with Partick Thistle on January 18 and their league game against Hamilton last Sunday.

Accies have also been charged with a breach of Disciplinary Rule 204, which relates to the behaviour of players and staff, with their hearings set for February 20.

Players from both teams surrounded referee Nick Walsh after an early incident which saw Celtic's Leigh Griffiths accused of stamping on Hamilton's Sam Woods.

Disciplinary Rule 204 reads: "All clubs and recognised football bodies shall procure that its officials, team staff, employees and players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times during and/or after a match.

"In particular, Clubs and recognised football bodies are responsible for ensuring that its officials, team staff, employees and players refrain from any one or a combination of the following: (a) becoming involved in a confrontation (b) conduct that is likely to lead to or to exacerbate or prolong a hostile or argumentative situation with players and/or team staff from the opposing team and/or match officials (c) conduct that may otherwise incite disorder."

Griffiths will not face any further action over the alleged stamp, which was also referred to the Scottish FA compliance officer, and is available for Wednesday's Premiership clash with Motherwell.

The Partick incident saw Celtic players confront referee Alan Muir after Thistle were awarded a penalty, but Celtic still progressed 2-1 and will face League One side Clyde in the fifth round on Sunday.