Celtic boss Neil Lennon says social media makes playing and managing tough

Neil Lennon's Celtic are through to face Aberdeen in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes social media has made playing and managing even more pressurised.

Lennon has been at Celtic Park for the bulk of this century over three spells and was used to being the centre of media attention as player and captain, even before first taking over as manager in 2010.

The 48-year-old has secured three trophies since rejoining the club just over a year ago, and is on course to continue their domestic domination this season.

Celtic sit 12 points clear in the Scottish Premiership with a Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen still to come.

But that did not make him immune from criticism after two sloppy late goals sent Celtic out of the Europa League against FC Copenhagen last week and Lennon admits the demands at Celtic and Rangers are relentless.

Lennon said: "It's always the case, it's never been any different. I have been here 20 years in Scotland and it's never changed.

"In fact, if anything it's getting more and more pressurised with the way the media is and social media and analysis. Sometimes it's unrealistic and sometimes the expectations are unrealistic as well.

"It's not just in Glasgow, it's worldwide. People can get very, very personal. They have avenues to get personal with players, managers or whatever through social media.

"I think that's a very difficult thing for the modern-day player to have to put up with.

"It's bonkers. It's not real. I am so glad I am not on it. I used to be on it years ago but it took up too much of my time."

Lennon, whose team made it 34 consecutive cup wins in domestic football with victory over St Johnstone on Sunday, added: "We were really disappointed on Thursday night [against FC Copenhagen] but we put in a really strong performance on Sunday and I think that shows the quality that the team has.

"We are all bitterly disappointed to be out of Europe, we wanted to make inroads after a great group stage, and we just let ourselves down in a couple of moments.

"But over the course of the season the players have been unbelievable. There is no way I would sit there and criticise any individual or the team as a whole because they have been absolutely brilliant and it's totally unnecessary."