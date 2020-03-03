Celtic captain Scott Brown hits out at 'keyboard warriors'

0:46 Celtic Captain Scott Brown has hit out at the ‘keyboard warriors’ after the club were criticised following their Europa League exit last week. Celtic Captain Scott Brown has hit out at the ‘keyboard warriors’ after the club were criticised following their Europa League exit last week.

Celtic looked to be on course for the last 16, before FC Copenhagen scored two late goals as their European adventure came to an end.

Brown has seen many highs and lows during his 13 years at Celtic, and while he's not fazed by comments on social media, he knows the impact it can have on younger players.

He said: "I think it's unfair for a lot of people because we're brought up in a day and age where people can be keyboard warriors. They won't say it to your face on the street, but they're happy to sit and do it on social media. It's a different world from when I started.

"We know our fans are right behind us. We can only do our best and usually it's good enough. It's about how you bounce back from defeats and learn from them."

Brown's comments come after Celtic manager Neil Lennon said social media makes playing and managing tough. "It's getting more and more pressurised with the way the media is and social media and analysis," Lennon said. "Sometimes it's unrealistic and sometimes the expectations are unrealistic as well.

"It's not just in Glasgow, it's worldwide. People can get very, very personal. They have avenues to get personal with players, managers or whatever through social media."

While Celtic might be out of Europe they are the dominant force in the Scottish Premiership having opened up a 12 point lead over Rangers at the top. Celtic are unbeaten in 2020, having won all 11 of their domestic matches across all competitions.

"I think the manager and the backroom staff have us well drilled and it's just about us making sure we're relentless, week in, week out. You don't feel the tiredness when you've got the ball and you're doing well."

Livingston inflicted Celtic's first defeat of the season back in October when they shocked the Scottish Champions with a 2-0 win. Brown admitted it took a while for his Celtic team-mates to get over that result.

Lyndon Dykes scored for Livingston in a 2-0 win over Celtic back in October.

"It was a hard one to take for us. We had a couple of weeks to think about it at the time as we went straight onto international duty. We're not perfect, we know that and we're not going to win every single game 5 or 6 nil.

Brown added, "It's about learning from your mistakes. It's a hard place to go, a lot of teams have struggled there this season but it's about how we break them down."