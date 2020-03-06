Celtic boss Neil Lennon and Ross County striker Billy McKay win monthly awards

Neil Lennon wins his third monthly manger award this season

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been named Manager of the Month for February.

Lennon's side won all five of their league matches last month, scoring 18 goals across victories against Hamilton, Motherwell, Hearts, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Celtic are 13 points clear of rivals Rangers as they go in search of their ninth successive Scottish Premiership title.

The league leaders were knocked out of the Europa League at the round of 32 stage by Copenhagen but are through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup where they face Aberdeen in April.

Billy McKay celebrates after scoring in Ross County's win against Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Ross County striker Billy Mckay has been named the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for February.

McKay scored five times for the Staggies last month, including doubles in the wins over Livingston and Aberdeen.

The 31-year-old was also on target in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone and will be hoping to continue his good form in Sunday's home game against Rangers, live on Sky Sports Football at midday.