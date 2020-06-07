Odsonne Edouard in talks with Celtic over new contract, says Neil Lennon

Odsonne Edouard finished as top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 22 goals

Celtic are in talks with striker Odsonne Edouard over a new contract, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

The 22-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal at Celtic Park but has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Leicester potential suitors for the Frenchman.

Edouard finished as top scorer in the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership season with 22 goals in 27 games, as Celtic claimed a ninth consecutive league title.

Lennon understands the speculation surrounding Edouard's future but is confident the club can convince him to stay.

"There are discussions at the minute with his representatives," said Lennon, after being named William Hill Scottish Football Writers Manager of the Year.

"Ultimately he's a player we want around. He's a fantastic player. He's really blossomed over the last couple of seasons.

Neil Lennon says Celtic are doing all they can to keep Edouard at the club for another season

"He had a magnificent season this year and we want to keep him. It's as simple as that. We're doing everything we can to keep him here for at least another season anyway.

"I think he is [happy]. I think he's got a fantastic relationship certainly with me and my backroom team and his team-mates.

"You can see how much the supporters appreciate him as well. I think that's reciprocated.

"He's grown into a top-class striker. Of course there is going to be speculation around a player of that quality. But we're comfortable at the minute with the position we're in with him."

'Forster's future depends on Southampton'

Lennon is also keen to retain goalkeeper Fraser Forster for another season.

The England international returned to Celtic in August on a season-long loan from Southampton but is due to return to St Mary's this summer.

Lennon is also keen to keep goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who spent last season on loan at Celtic from Southampton

"It will be down to Southampton but it is certainly an avenue that we would like to pursue," added Lennon.

"Every club is in the same position really.

"In terms of dialogue I am not aware of that. If we could get some sort of encouragement on that front we will definitely speak to them."