Neil Lennon, John McGinn handed awards by Scottish Football Writers

Neil Lennon has been named the Scottish Football Writers Manager of the Year after leading Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title for the ninth year in a row.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been named the International Player of the Year after scoring seven goals in their Euro 2020 qualifying group, including a hat-trick against San Marino.

Former Celtic player Lennon is now in his second stint as manager and has led them to the title on five occasions.

Celtic were named champions last month after the SPFL decided to curtail the season due to the coronavirus pandemic - Lennon's men were 13 points clear at the time.

