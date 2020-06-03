Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths eyeing historic 10th Scottish Premiership title in a row

0:43 Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says the club want to make history by winning a 10th league title in a row Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says the club want to make history by winning a 10th league title in a row

Leigh Griffiths says next season will be the biggest in Celtic's history as the club attempt to win a 10th Scottish Premiership title in a row.

Celtic are aiming to become the first club in Scottish football history to achieve that, with their previous record of nine being set between 1965 and 1974. Old Firm rivals Rangers equalled that when they won the league nine times in a row between 1988 and 1997.

Rangers prevented Celtic from winning a 10th title in a row in 1975 with Celtic returning the favour in 1998.

Griffiths knows Rangers will be doing all they can to again repeat history.

"Now that ninth is secured, obviously the next step is 10," Griffiths said.

"We are under no illusions how hard it will be. Players will be fully focused but other teams will be dying to stop us, especially Rangers.

"It's just about what we do. If we turn up to games and play our best football then we will win the league.

"There's always pressure to deliver league titles but this one will mean a hell of a lot more. We will talk about it for a long long time.

"As players and the manager, we need to deliver. If we have players coming in it will be drummed in quickly that this is the biggest season in the club's history."

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is set to start in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports that will include 'virtual season tickets' for top-flight clubs.