Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell wants Scotland to be involved in fans 'pilot' scheme

Celtic are keen for Scotland to become involved in the British government's 'pilot' scheme for fans

Celtic are hoping Scotland will be involved in ‘pilot’ games after the British government revealed plans to start getting fans back into stadiums.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said trials would begin to allow larger gatherings in places such as sports venues as coronavirus restrictions continue to be relaxed.

1:28 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that spectators can return to stadia from October subject to successful pilot events. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that spectators can return to stadia from October subject to successful pilot events.

The World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival and two men's county cricket friendly matches look set to be among the pilot events.

But Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell believes Scottish sportine venues should also be considered for participation in the plans.

Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell says Scottish football has been 'exemplary' in implementing COVID-19 safeguards

Lawwell said: "We have discussed the idea of 'pilot' games with the Scottish Government and believe it provides a safe, sensible way forward.

"As a club, we have put enormous thought and effort into making Celtic Park fully compliant with all public health-related requirements while allowing our supporters to return to watching football.

"It is acknowledged that Scottish football has been exemplary in implementing all the safeguards required of it, first to get back into training and, from August 1st, to playing competitive SPFL matches.

"We are convinced that this should now be accompanied by a phased return of spectators which would be good, not only for the game of football but also for public health and morale in Scotland more generally.

0:27 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has urged for caution and safety in reopening stadia to fans. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has urged for caution and safety in reopening stadia to fans.

"Scottish clubs are much more dependent on matchday revenues than other, larger leagues. That factor should be taken account of, so long as the public health obligations are met, to which we are entirely committed.

"We also have an obligation to our own supporters to make the case for them to be allowed to watch live football, particularly when they can see the steady progress towards this in other European leagues.

"Alongside other sporting bodies, Celtic will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the Scottish Government and look forward to early progress."