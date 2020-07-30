Vasilis Barkas: Celtic sign AEK Athens goalkeeper
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 30/07/20 1:18pm
Celtic have signed AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas on a four-year deal.
Celtic will pay AEK an initial fee of €3.3m (£2.95m), with further add-ons based on appearances.
The 26-year-old, who has been capped 10 times by Greece, arrives after boss Neil Lennon lost two goalkeepers during the lockdown with Fraser Forster returning to Southampton and Craig Gordon moving to Hearts.
🇬🇷 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝘽𝙝𝙤𝙮! 🟢⚪️— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 30, 2020
Welcome to the #9INAROW Champions, Vasilis Barkas 🧤
The 26-year-old @EthnikiOmada international goalkeeper joins on a four-year contract! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HkL8mmYlzz
Celtic were keen to re-sign Forster on a permanent deal, but negotiations could not be concluded with the English goalkeeper.
Barkas joins fellow goalkeeper Scott Bain at Celtic Park, who will compete for the No 1 shirt as the Hoops prepare to kick off their Premiership title defence at home to Hamilton Academical on August 2, live on Sky Sports.
Celtic vs Hamilton
August 2, 2020, 3:30pm
Live on
Lennon's Celtic side, who were crowned champions for the ninth successive season in May after the SPFL opted to curtail the 2019/20 campaign, are looking for a 10th straight title.
Ajeti move to Celtic put on hold
Albian Ajeti's season-long loan move to Celtic has stalled after the 23-year-old asked for more time to weigh up his options.
The West Ham striker was due to undergo a medical with the Scottish champions yesterday, but he stayed in Switzerland to allow for more time to consider the switch.
The clubs agreed a loan deal, with an option to buy for around £5m.
A number of Premier League clubs, including promoted side West Brom, are also interested in the Swiss international - and the player is now mulling over what's best for his career at this stage.
