Albian Ajeti: Celtic sign West Ham forward in a permanent £5m deal

Celtic have completed the signing of Albian Ajeti

Celtic have completed the permanent signing of West Ham forward Albian Ajeti for a fee of around £5m

The Parkhead side confirmed the signing of the Switzerland international after he agreed terms on a four-year deal with the Scottish champions.

Ajeti previously flew into Glasgow to complete a medical, with Celtic changing the deal from an initial loan move with an option to buy to a permanent transfer.

Sky Sports News understands the striker is taking a significant pay cut from his £60,000-a-week wage at West Ham.

1:59 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic

It is also understood a personal intervention by boss Neil Lennon convinced Ajeti to choose Celtic, after a host of Premier League and European clubs were also interested.

"We are delighted to bring Albian to Celtic," Lennon told the club's website. "He is a tremendous player, an international with real quality and I know he is really determined to do all he can to bring more success to our supporters.

"I have admired him for long time as he is a really intelligent footballer, well balanced and a really good finisher. We are so pleased to make him a Celtic player and we hope he has a long and prosperous career with us."

A personal intervention by Neil Lennon convinced Ajeti to choose Celtic

Ajeti was a target for Championship side Brentford last summer but wanted to move to the Premier League from Basel, where he had emerged as one of the Swiss league's best strikers.

He had scored 37 goals for Basel but failed to register for the Hammers last season as he struggled for minutes under both Manuel Pellegrini and David Moyes, making a total of 12 appearances.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.