Albian Ajeti: Celtic to sign West Ham forward in a permanent £5m deal

Albian Ajeti has failed to make a solitary start for West Ham since last summer's move from Basel

Celtic will complete the permanent signing of West Ham forward Albian Ajeti on Thursday for a fee of around £5m.

The Switzerland international has agreed terms on a four-year deal with the Scottish champions.

Ajeti was in Glasgow to complete a medical and Celtic have changed the deal from an initial loan move with an option to buy, to a permanent transfer.

Sky Sports News understands the striker is taking a significant pay cut from his £60,000-a-week wage at West Ham.

1:59 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic

It is also understood a personal intervention by boss Neil Lennon convinced Ajeti to choose Celtic, after a host of Premier League and European clubs were also interested.

Ajeti was a target for Championship side Brentford last summer but wanted to move to the Premier League from Basel, where he had emerged as one of the Swiss league's best strikers.

He had scored 37 goals for them but failed to register for the Hammers last season as he struggled for minutes under both Manuel Pellegrini and David Moyes, making a total of 12 appearances.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.