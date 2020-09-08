Shane Duffy 'thought Celtic dream had passed him by'

0:45 Shane Duffy will spend the season on loan at Celtic from Brighton & Hove Albion Shane Duffy will spend the season on loan at Celtic from Brighton & Hove Albion

Shane Duffy admits he feared his chance to sign for boyhood heroes Celtic had slipped by.

The Brighton defender has joined the Scottish champions on a year-long loan, a move which represents something of a dream come true for a man who spent his schoolboy days in his native Derry running through the streets sporting the Hoops.

Yet the 28-year-old revealed he saw an earlier opportunity to sign for ex-Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers fall through as he prepared to leave former club Blackburn back in 2016.

Thankfully for Duffy, fate has smiled on him and he has been handed a second shot at making the move to Parkhead by boss Neil Lennon.

Now he aims to squeeze everything out of the experience and help lead the Hoops to 10-in-a-row.

The Republic of Ireland centre-back said as he was unveiled at Celtic Park: "There was talks a couple of years ago under Brendan but nothing really came from it and I ended up going to Brighton then.

"You always fear (the chance to sign had slipped away). Listen, it's a huge club and you can't just decide when you're going to play for Celtic.

"They have got to want you as well and I'm delighted they wanted me and showed such interest in me. That's another big factor in why I'm here.

"You always fear it might not happen but I always have that belief and I believe I can keep progressing in my career."