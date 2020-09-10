Celtic target Mitchel Bakker tells PSG he wants to stay

Mitchel Bakker made five appearances for PSG last season

Celtic target Mitchel Bakker has told Paris Saint-Germain chiefs he wants to stay at the club and fight for a place in the first team.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that the Hoops had a loan bid knocked back by the Champions League finalists, though it was understood PSG had not completely closed the door on a potential deal with the Scottish champions.

However, with Bakker now telling the club he wants to stay in Paris, it looks unlikely he will be heading to Celtic Park to help Neil Lennon's side fight for a tenth consecutive domestic title.

Bakker, 20, came through the youth system at Ajax before joining PSG in 2019. He made three starts for the French champions last season.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that Celtic's priority in this transfer window is to sign a left-back. They would also like to bolster their central defensive options and add a winger.

Bakker signed for PSG last summer after coming through the youth system at Ajax

Shane Duffy admits he feared his chance to sign for Celtic had slipped by before joining the club on a year-long loan - a move which represents something of a dream come true for a man who spent his schoolboy days in his native Derry running through the streets sporting the Hoops.

The Republic of Ireland centre-back said as he was unveiled at Celtic Park: "There was talks a couple of years ago under Brendan [Rodgers] but nothing really came from it and I ended up going to Brighton then.

0:45 Defender Shane Duffy says he chose to join Celtic over a number of Premier League clubs Defender Shane Duffy says he chose to join Celtic over a number of Premier League clubs

"You always fear (the chance to sign had slipped away). Listen, it's a huge club and you can't just decide when you're going to play for Celtic.

"They have got to want you as well and I'm delighted they wanted me and showed such interest in me. That's another big factor in why I'm here.

"You always fear it might not happen but I always have that belief and I believe I can keep progressing in my career."

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.