Celtic coronavirus: Neil Lennon confirms one more positive test ahead of Livingston trip

Neil Lennon has confirmed that one more Celtic player has tested positive for coronavirus following the club's controversial training camp in Dubai.

Lennon has missed Celtic's last two games - home draws against Hibernian and Livingston - due to self-isolation, along with his assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players, who were all ruled out as close contacts of the injured Christopher Jullien, who was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 after returning from the Dubai trip.

Chief executive Peter Lawwell admitted the trip was "a mistake" and apologised to Celtic fans as coach Gavin Strachan took charge of the last two matches. The Hoops are now 21 points behind leaders Rangers, but they do have three games in hand, with 14 of the self-isolating 15 set to return for Wednesday's trip to Livingston, live on Sky Sports.

However, Lennon confirmed that the new positive test was one of the 13 players who were ordered to self-isolate last week.

"Another player has been deemed positive, it is someone who is self-isolating," Lennon said. "Everyone is negative bar two players [the injured Christopher Jullien and the new unnamed case]."

