Jeremie Frimpong: Celtic boss Neil Lennon says defender close to leaving

Neil Lennon: "That's football, we are disappointed he's leaving, but he came in for £300,000 and he's leaving for a huge amount of money"; Celtic next face Hamilton at Celtic Park on Wednesday night

Tuesday 26 January 2021 14:00, UK

PA
Image: Jeremie Frimpong is close to leaving Celtic, according to manager Neil Lennon

Jeremie Frimpong is on the verge of leaving Celtic and is currently abroad speaking to another club, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

Lennon says Frimpong expressed a desire to leave Celtic "six or seven weeks ago", and revealed the Premiership champions have received a "really robust offer" for the right-back.

"That's football, we are disappointed he's leaving, but he came in for £300,000 and he's leaving for a huge amount of money," said Lennon.

Frimpong still has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal at Celtic, after joining on a four-year contract from Manchester City in 2019.

The Netherlands U20 international has made 46 appearances in all competitions since arriving from the Etihad.

Trending

SPFL Livingstone v Celtic 3:04
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic

A new right-back is now high on Lennon's priority list before the transfer window closes on February 1.

Lennon has confirmed others have also expressed a desire to leave Celtic but says he does not expect the club to sell any more players this window.

Also See:

Speaking on the future of striker Odsonne Edouard, Lennon added: "We don't want to sell him, we've had no interest or bids for him."

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports