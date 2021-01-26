Jeremie Frimpong: Celtic boss Neil Lennon says defender close to leaving

Jeremie Frimpong is on the verge of leaving Celtic and is currently abroad speaking to another club, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

Lennon says Frimpong expressed a desire to leave Celtic "six or seven weeks ago", and revealed the Premiership champions have received a "really robust offer" for the right-back.

"That's football, we are disappointed he's leaving, but he came in for £300,000 and he's leaving for a huge amount of money," said Lennon.

Frimpong still has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal at Celtic, after joining on a four-year contract from Manchester City in 2019.

The Netherlands U20 international has made 46 appearances in all competitions since arriving from the Etihad.

A new right-back is now high on Lennon's priority list before the transfer window closes on February 1.

Lennon has confirmed others have also expressed a desire to leave Celtic but says he does not expect the club to sell any more players this window.

Speaking on the future of striker Odsonne Edouard, Lennon added: "We don't want to sell him, we've had no interest or bids for him."

