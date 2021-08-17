Transfer news: Celtic interested in signing Georgios Giakoumakis from Dutch side VVV-Venlo

Celtic are interested in signing Greece striker Georgios Giakoumakis from Dutch second division side VVV-Venlo.

The 26-year-old was the top scorer in the Eredivisie last season with 26 goals, despite his club being relegated.

VVV-Venlo expect to sell Giakoumakis and it is understood Celtic have made initial contact.

He has scored 29 goals in 33 games across all competitions since signing for VVV-Venlo from AEK Athens last summer.

Giakoumakis has also scored one goal in six caps for Greece since making his debut for the national side in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Celtic have agreed a £2.5m fee to sign right-back Josip Juranovic from Legia Warsaw.

The clubs reached an agreement on Tuesday evening and Juranovic is keen on the move to Parkhead, although the last details of the deal and personal terms for the player are yet to be finalised.

Sky Sports News reported Celtic's interest last month, as well as a delay as they made one last push for Yan Couto, and the start of formal negotiations on Monday.

