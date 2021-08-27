Liam Scales: Celtic to sign Shamrock Rovers defender after transfer agreement reached

Celtic have reached an agreement with Shamrock Rovers to sign defender Liam Scales.

The 23-year-old will sign a four-year deal at Celtic Park, subject to receiving international clearance.

Celtic have sought to sign Scales, who has represented Republic of Ireland at U21 level, for several weeks, with the fee believed to be in the region of £500,000.

"Liam is a young player who has impressed us and is someone who we think has the potential to have a big future at Celtic," said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

"He is an athletic defender who has the ability to play in a number of positions."

Scales has spent the past two seasons at League of Ireland club Shamrock and made his final appearance for the Dublin club on Thursday as they lost 5-2 on aggregate in their Europa Conference League play-off tie against Flora.

Liam Scales' transfer to Celtic has been confirmed this morning. All at Shamrock Rovers wish Liam well with his new club and are thankful for the two great seasons that Liam had at Rovers 👏☘️ pic.twitter.com/AYE9x2ojlG — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 27, 2021

He becomes the club's ninth new signing following those of Kyogo Furuhashi, Carl Starfelt, Joe Hart, James McCarthy, Liel Abada, Josip Juranovic, Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide.

"As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add depth and quality to our squad and in signing Liam I think again we have made good progress," Postecoglou added.

"We all look forward to welcoming Liam to Celtic and to start working with him."

Celtic reached the group stage of the Europa League with a 3-2 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar despite a 2-1 defeat at the Dutch side on Thursday.

The Hoops face Rangers at Ibrox in the opening Old Firm of the season on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

