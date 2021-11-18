Callum McGregor: Celtic captain urges new-look squad to ‘make own history’ at Hampden

Captain Callum McGregor has challenged Ange Postecoglou’s revamped Celtic side to “make our own history at Hampden” ahead of Saturday’s League Cup semi-final against holders St Johnstone.

The Scotland midfielder, 28, has won six Scottish Premiership titles and been part of a domestic quadruple treble during a recent decade of success at Parkhead but went trophyless last season.

Having taken over as captain following Scott Brown's move to Aberdeen, McGregor is determined to lead the Hoops' new playing group to their first trophy since Postecoglou's summer arrival as manager.

"It is a new group so we now have to go and make our own history at Hampden," McGregor said. "The teams that I played in were hugely successful at Hampden and the ones that have been there can try add take that experience and try to add that to the group.

"But in general terms, as a group, Saturday is our first opportunity as a group to go there, put in a good performance and get that first little bit of success and that is what we will try to do."

Image: Cup success was regularly celebrated under former Celtic captain Scott Brown (left) at Hampden

St Johnstone stunned Scottish football by winning the two domestic cups last season under Callum Davidson and McGregor is in no doubt of the challenge Celtic face at the weekend.

"You play football, you want to win trophies, especially as captain that's your dream, you want to lift trophies for this club," McGregor added. "It is a great opportunity for us at the weekend. We want to be in the final and it will be a chance to win a trophy.

"Our first objective is to get to the final but we know we will be up against a tough side at the weekend. They are the holders of the two cups. That doesn't happen by accident.

"They were excellent last season, they all know the system, the way they want to work, what the manager asks of them so we are under no illusions, it will be a really tough match.

"It is then about us approaching the game in the right manner in the right mentality and producing the quality on the day because if you don't then you are out."

Postecoglou tells players to create own legacy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wants his players to take their chance in Saturday's League Cup semi final against St Johnstone and create their own legacy.

Postecoglou has reshaped the Celtic squad since he was appointed as the permanent successor to Neil Lennon, with signings such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota, Liel Abada, Carl Starfelt and Joe Hart.

"I think that is why you come to a football club like this, to create your own legacy," the Greek-born Australian boss said.

"For quite a few this will be their first trip to Hampden in a big game and knowing that the consequences of it are that if you are successful you get an opportunity to play for a trophy.

"This football club demands that of its players every year and that is the expectation. We have got ourselves into a position of that opportunity exists and it is now up to us to make sure we take it on Saturday."

Postecoglou has revealed Greece international and summer signing Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss the cup clash with a knee injury, while the match against Saints is likely to come too soon for defender Carl Starfelt and midfielder Tom Rogic (both hamstring).