Calum Butcher charged by Scottish FA for tackle on Celtic’s David Turnbull

Dundee United’s Calum Butcher has been charged by the Scottish FA for his challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull and could face another ban.

The 30-year-old came off the bench on Sunday at Tannadice, making his return from a two-match ban, and was booked for a high tackle.

The challenge was slammed by pundits, with Kris Boyd stating on Sky Sports that Turnbull was lucky not to be seriously injured.

Image: Referee Don Robertson booked Butcher for the tackle

Referee Don Robertson booked Butcher for the challenge, but the Scottish FA reviewed the incident and, with three former referees unanimous that a red card offence had been missed, the compliance officer has taken action.

Butcher has been issued with a notice of complaint and charged with breaking the rules on serious foul play.

Butcher deserved a red card

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says Dundee United's Calum Butcher should have seen red for his challenge on Celtic's David Turnbull while Stephen Warnock described it as 'a leg-breaker'.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher was in no doubt Butcher deserved to be sent off.

"I don't think the referee has got the view that we've got, because if he's got this view, he would certainly red-card.

"It's high, it's straight-legged, studs point of contact."

Butcher has not been offered a fixed ban as he has already been suspended this season. He will will face a disciplinary panel on December 9.