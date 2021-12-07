Calum Butcher charged by Scottish FA for tackle on Celtic’s David Turnbull

Dundee United’s Calum Butcher has been charged by the Scottish FA for his challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull and could face another ban.
The 30-year-old came off the bench on Sunday at Tannadice, making his return from a two-match ban, and was booked for a high tackle.
The challenge was slammed by pundits, with Kris Boyd stating on Sky Sports that Turnbull was lucky not to be seriously injured.
Referee Don Robertson booked Butcher for the challenge, but the Scottish FA reviewed the incident and, with three former referees unanimous that a red card offence had been missed, the compliance officer has taken action.
Butcher has been issued with a notice of complaint and charged with breaking the rules on serious foul play.
Trending
- Brundle: Verstappen has to stop these Hamilton tactics
- Rangnick hires Armas as coach | Van de Beek to face Young Boys
- CL state of play: Will Barca make it through?
- Why Arteta's decisions are inviting scrutiny
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Salah contract, Newcastle wishlist
- Spurs vs Rennes set to go ahead despite Covid-19 outbreak
- 'Tommy Fury an embarrassment – I won't fight him again'
- Searle 'not sure' if he's ready for the Premier League
- 'Usyk is sensational - but he couldn't punish me!'
- Schumacher: 'Verstappen needs limits' | F1 finale build-up
Butcher deserved a red card
Speaking on Sky Sports News, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher was in no doubt Butcher deserved to be sent off.
"I don't think the referee has got the view that we've got, because if he's got this view, he would certainly red-card.
"It's high, it's straight-legged, studs point of contact."
Butcher has not been offered a fixed ban as he has already been suspended this season. He will will face a disciplinary panel on December 9.