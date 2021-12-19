Ange Postecoglou says 'onto the next one' after Celtic win Scottish League Cup final against Hibernian

Ange Postecoglou says winning the Scottish League Cup must be just the start for Celtic after their comeback victory over Hibernian in Sunday's final.

Celtic trailed when Paul Hanlon gave Hibernian a shock lead at Hampden Park, but Kyogo Furuhashi's double turned the match around.

The 2-1 win handed Celtic a 20th League Cup trophy and first piece of silverware under Postecoglou, with the club having turned to the Greek-Australian after enduring a trophyless 2020-21 season.

Postecoglou was aware of the importance of beating Hibernian having headed into the final as favourites, and said such moments are why he became Celtic boss.

"It is [emotional]. I know the significance of it. It's been of a hell of a ride so far and we haven't come into this opportunity the easy way," Postecoglou told Premier Sports.

Image: Celtic captain Callum McGregor lifts the Premier Sports Cup trophy

"I'm just so proud of this group of players, they've been the most resilient group I've ever come across with what's been thrown at us the last five, six months.

"It's not pressure. It's what I want. It's why you accept this position. You don't accept this position to shy away from creating special things. We're still at the beginning. We want to enjoy this as the players have been through an awful lot and risen to every challenge including today. We just want to keep going.

"It has to be [just the start]. It's the only measure at Celtic. You win it, and then you go onto the next one."

Kyogo was an injury doubt heading into the match, but Postecoglou started the Japanese forward and saw his gamble pay off in the second half.

"He's a brilliant player, a great person too," Postecoglou said. "He was determined even on one leg to get out there today and help the boys out."

On what it means for the fans, Postecoglou added: "It's everything. It's what this football club's about, it's what football's about. We just pass through these clubs, but the people in here, it's generational support. They've invested their lives in this club, and these are the rewards."

Goalkeeper Joe Hart, who made a vital save in injury time, also revelled in the victory after a tough year for Celtic.

He said: "It feels amazing. It's been a while since I've been part of a final. I came up here to do this, we're very proud of what we've done so far. It's been an indifferent ride but we've got here and we've won it.

"Anything involving Celtic the atmosphere is going to be electric. It was a tough victory.

"We've got to get our heads down, keep focused. The league is tough, it's tight at the top and we want to keep it that way as long as possible. We want to get as high as we can."

Image: Paul Hanlon celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 - but Hibs' lead lasted under a minute

Meanwhile, Hibernian interim boss David Gray admitted the defeat was difficult to take, in what could be his final match in charge following the club's talks with No 1 candidate Shaun Maloney.

"There's massive disappointment in the dressing room. I asked them to give me everything they've got, and they did that today. I'd like to thank them for that. From the moment I took over they gave me everything.

"Celtic are a good side, started fast. We expected it and we frustrated them in the first half then created chances in the second. If we could have just held onto the lead it might have made a difference.

"I've no idea what's happening moving forward, I've tried to distance myself from it as much as possible. It's not about me. Our focus was today, but now it's done I'm sure we'll speak to the powers that be and decide what the plan of action is going forward."