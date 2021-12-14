Hibernian manager: Shaun Maloney in talks to replace Jack Ross with Gary Caldwell set to join as assistant

Shaun Maloney is Hibernian's No 1 candidate to replace Jack Ross as manager and could be appointed by Friday.

The former Celtic and Scotland player is currently working under Roberto Martinez at Belgium.

The move would see Gary Caldwell - who currently works for the City group - return to Hibs to become Maloney's assistant.

Image: Former Celtic, Hibs and Scotland defender Gary Caldwell could return to Easter Road as Maloney's assistant

Further talks are expected to take place between Maloney, 38, and Hibernian CEO Ben Kensell.

Hibernian are in action against Dundee tonight before Sunday's League Cup final versus Maloney and Caldwell's former club, Celtic.

Former Hibs captain David Gray has been in caretaker charge since last Thursday when Ross was sacked following a poor run of form and led the club to a 1-1 draw against St Mirren.

Hibernian chief executive Kensell has been leading the search and said he's focused on getting the right man for the job after sacking Ross.

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler - who was interested in the position - was one of many names to be linked to the role.

Speaking on the club's official website, Kensell said: "I'd like to place on record my thanks to David Gray, Eddie May, and Craig Samson for taking charge of the first team during this interim period.

Image: David Gray is in caretaker charge of Hibernian following Ross' sacking

"We have a big week coming up and I know how hard the players and management team are working to get the performances we are all looking for.

"As they continue to work tirelessly, I am also fully focused on the task in hand to make sure we get the correct appointment to move this football club forwards.

"I would like to assure all supporters that we are undergoing an incredibly thorough and strategic approach as we recruit a new manager.

"As a club you must continuously plan for the future and have a clear plan in place for every eventuality due to the fast-moving and ever-changing nature of the sport. This has allowed us to stay in control of this rigorous process.

Image: Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell says the manager search is nearing a conclusion

"There has, unsurprisingly, been a lot of interest in the role and speculation in the media regarding the managerial position, and much of this has been wide of the mark.

"We have a clear vision for the football club. We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club in Hibs.

"In summary, our process has been robust, and there is clarity and a support plan for the manager we select that will help us achieve our long-term ambitions.

"We are coming to a conclusion, but I'd urge everyone to get behind David Gray, his coaching staff, and the players at this evening's important cinch Premiership game against Dundee, and we will update supporters in the near feature regarding an appointment."