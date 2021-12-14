Hibernian manager: Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell reveals manager search is nearing a 'conclusion'

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell says the club's search for a new manager is coming to a "conclusion".

Interim boss David Gray will take charge for Tuesday's clash with Dundee. Hibs then take on Celtic in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Image: Former Hibs captain David Gray will be in charge against Dundee on Tuesday night

Hibs have been linked with a host of candidates since Jack Ross was sacked last week after a run of poor results in the Scottish Premiership.

Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes are among the bookies' favourites to succeed Ross at Easter Road, with former Hamilton and Norwich boss Alex Neil likely to remain in England.

Image: Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon is among those linked with the job at Easter Road

And Kensell has told fans that the search is nearing its conclusion.

Speaking on the club's official website, he said: "I would like to update supporters regarding the managerial position at Hibernian FC.

"Firstly, I'd like to place on record my thanks to David Gray, Eddie May, and Craig Samson for taking charge of the First Team during this interim period. We have a big week coming up and I know how hard the players and management team are working to get the performances we are all looking for.

"As they continue to work tirelessly, I am also fully focused on the task in hand to make sure we get the correct appointment to move this football club forwards.

"I would like to assure all supporters that we are undergoing an incredibly thorough and strategic approach as we recruit a new manager. As a club you must continuously plan for the future and have a clear plan in place for every eventuality due to the fast-moving and ever-changing nature of the sport. This has allowed us to stay in control of this rigorous process.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Gray admits he has found it 'tough' when trying to lift the spirits of the Hibs squad after Jack Ross' sacking and says he is unsure how long he'll be in caretaker charge

"There has, unsurprisingly, been a lot of interest in the role and speculation in the media regarding the managerial position, and much of this has been wide of the mark.

"We have a clear vision for the football club. We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club in Hibs. In summary, our process has been robust, and there is clarity and a support plan for the manager we select that will help us achieve our long-term ambitions.

Image: Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell says the manager search is nearing a conclusion

"We are coming to a conclusion, but I'd urge everyone to get behind David Gray, his coaching staff, and the players at this evening's important cinch Premiership game against Dundee, and we will update supporters in the near feature regarding an appointment.

"Thanks for your continued support."