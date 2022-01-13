Celtic transfer news: Ange Postecoglou says club are not planning more January signings

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not planning to make any more January signings after securing four new players and losing out on Riley McGree.

The club signed Japanese trio Daezen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguche at the start of the transfer window opened and Irish striker Johnny Kenny joined from Sligo Rovers last week.

Postecoglou knows the club has been linked with a number of players but insists he is not talking to anyone and there are no further purchases planned before deadline day.

Image: Yosuke Ideguchi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate joined at the start of the transfer window

"As we speak right now, there are no other offers or people I have spoken to," he said.

"So the 20 names that come out tomorrow are all lies or fabrications. Or they're from people at home bored and Googling names and throwing them up there, or agents trying to get a little more value for their clients.

"I can't be any clearer than that, and what I won't do is lie.

"There's no one else we're talking to, there's no other offers, no one else I'm showing interest in. If that changes, I'll let you know."

Postecoglou did confirm a move to sign midfielder Riley McGree, who he capped during his time as Australia manager, had been unsuccessful. Celtic did hold talks about signing the player from Charlotte FC but he now looks set to join Middlesbrough.

The Celtic boss said: "Riley McGree was someone we had an interest in because of my association with him and obviously I know the player very well.

"After initial discussions he's decided to look elsewhere, which is fine."

Jota returns

Image: Celtic's Jota is back in training

Winger Jota is back in training as Celtic prepare to return to action after the winter break.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Benfica, has been out with a hamstring injury he picked up in the 1-0 win over Hearts at the beginning of December.

The club have opened talks with the Portuguese club about securing Jota on a permanent deal, with a fee of £6.5m already negotiated.

But Postecoglou is in no rush to finalise the contract.

"Nothing significant has happened and I don't think anything significant will happen in the short term," he said.

"Our main focus is to get him back playing and playing well and hopefully having a big second half to the season.

"He started really well for us then had the injury setback so it'll just be great to get him back on the field and performing. In terms of beyond this year, that will take care of itself at the appropriate time."