Ange Postecoglou says taking Celtic to Australia will be a 'special moment'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits taking the team to Australia for a tournament during the World Cup will be a "proud moment" for him.

The Scottish Premiership leaders have announced they will compete in a four-team competition in the manager's homeland in November.

He is ready for an emotional experience when they travel to Sydney.

"This football club has a pretty strong connection with Australia and, aside from me, it always had with players who have played here," he said.

Image: Australian midfielder Tom Rogic could miss playing in the tournament due to the World Cup

"Historically it's always been a club that's been well supported there, I experienced it myself growing up in Australia.

"For me to go back there as Celtic manager will be a special moment for me and I'll take great pride in it."

The Scottish top-flight will shut down for five weeks during the World Cup in Qatar and Postecoglou said it was important to make best use of the time.

"There is a gap there and from our perspective it was how we fill that gap.

"There will be some players away at the World Cup but we'll still have a really strong squad and still have players that will be important to our campaign who will need these types of games."

Image: Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has a 50-50 chance of featuring against St Mirren

Celtic are back in league action on Wednesday night at home to St Mirren with Postecoglou admitting there is no guarantee Giorgos Giakoumakis will be fit to play.

The Greek striker scored a hat-trick against Dundee but missed Sunday's goalless draw with Hibs due to illness.

"Giako is still 50-50," he said. "He is better. I will probably make a decision on him tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

"If I had to make a call he probably won't start but he might be involved. But I will wait and see how he's feeling."