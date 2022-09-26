Compensation case against Celtic over historical sex abuse allegations adjourned until December 19

Compensation case against Celtic over historical sex abuse allegations adjourned until December 19

A compensation case against Celtic over historical sex abuse allegations has been adjourned until December 19.

The Court of Session case has been put back in order for both parties to prepare legal arguments.

Twenty-two former Celtic Boys Club players are seeking compensation from Celtic FC, over the sex abuse allegations.

The alleged offences date back to the 1970s and 80s. It is a multi-million-pound claim.

The case centres around whether or not Celtic are responsible as employers for what allegedly took place at the Boys Club.

Lawyers acting for the men argue that Celtic Boys Club and Celtic FC were "intimately connected".

Celtic FC deny the claim - insisting that the two organisations were separate entities.