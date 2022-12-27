Scottish Premiership: What to look out for in the final fixtures of 2022

It is the final Scottish Premiership fixture card of 2022 on Wednesday, with plenty of intrigue in all six matches.

Celtic travel to face Hibernian, live on Sky Sports, as they look to maintain their nine-point lead over Rangers ahead of the Old Firm game on 2 January.

The Ibrox side are at home to Motherwell, as Michael Beale eyes his fourth win in as many games.

Hearts will be without goalkeeper and captain Craig Gordon at St Johnstone after his season was ended by a double leg break.

And there is a huge game at the bottom as Dundee United look to beat Ross County to avoid being cut adrift.

Here we take a look at what is at stake...

What is live on Sky Sports?

Ange Postecoglou's side face Hibs as they look to record a 12th straight league victory.

Following four successive one-goal victories they eased to a 4-1 victory over St Johnstone at the weekend after Ange Postecoglou demanded an improvement in some of their attacking play.

Hibs halted a four-game losing run with a dominant 4-0 win at home to Livingston in their last match and know an upset could see them head into 2023 in the top-six.

Celtic eased to a 6-1 victory the last time the sides met at Parkhead in October, but Postecoglou insists he is expecting the hosts to attack and pose a real threat.

Can Motherwell upset the odds and end Beale's winning start?

Image: Rangers' Antonio Colak returns for the game against Motherwell

New Rangers manager Michael Beale has won his first four games in charge while Motherwell head to Ibrox looking for their first win in five.

Strikers Antonio Colak and Kemar Roofe could return from injury giving Beale more attacking options as he looks to remain within nine points of Celtic ahead of the Old Firm clash on 2 January, live on Sky Sports.

Fir Park boss Steven Hammell is likely feeling the pressure after losing a two-goal lead to 10-man Kilmarnock in their 2-2 draw.

They are currently just five points clear of bottom side Dundee United and three ahead of Ross County in the relegation play-off spot.

How will Hearts cope without Gordon?

Image: Zander Clark will make his first competitive start for Hearts at St Johnstone

After losing captain Craig Gordon for the rest of the season with a double leg-break, Zander Clark will make his first competitive start for Hearts against his former club St Johnstone.

Clark went from first choice at McDiarmid Park and Scotland squad member to back-up at Tynecastle when an expected move to English football failed to materialise after he rejected a new contract in Perth.

St Johnstone's six-game unbeaten run was halted by Celtic in their last match while Robbie Neilson's men could move up to third in the Scottish Premiership with victory on Wednesday night.

Will Aberdeen's losing run end at Kilmarnock?

Aberdeen travel to Rugby Park looking to avoid four consecutive defeats in the Scottish Premiership to ensure they end the year third in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons will be without captain Anthony Stewart after he was sent off in their 3-1 loss at St Mirren on Christmas Eve.

Image: Alan Power was sent off in Kilmarnock's 2-2 draw with Motherwell

Killie are desperate for points to move further from the relegation play-off - they will be missing Alan Power after his red card in their hard-fought 2-2 draw at Motherwell.

Who will win the basement battle?

It is a huge game at Tannadice on Wednesday night as Dundee United look to beat fellow strugglers Ross County to move off the foot of the table, albeit on goal difference.

If the Staggies come out on top, the Tangerines will end the year five points adrift at the bottom.

United were only denied all three points by Hearts on Saturday thanks to Lawrence Shankland's late penalty, but have only won once in their last eight games.

Malky Mackay's side go into the match back of three consecutive losses, although two of them were against the Old Firm.

Can Livingston refind their form against St Mirren?

Image: Livingston will be without Jason Holt after his red card at Hibs

Only one point separates Livingston and St Mirren ahead of their match at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

David Martindale's side have lost their last two games, including a 4-0 loss at Hibs on Saturday, while Stephen Robinson's men returned from the World Cup break with a 3-1 win over Aberdeen after their previous match at Motherwell was postponed.

Image: St Mirren are unbeaten in their last three Scottish Premiership games

St Mirren are currently three games unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership, holding Rangers to a 1-1 draw just before the break.

There will be no Jason Holt for Livi after his sending off at Easter Road while Buddies defender Richard Tait remains out injured.

