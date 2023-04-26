Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers is player of the year, says Jackie McNamara

Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara believes Cameron Carter-Vickers has been key to Ange Postecoglou's side as they remain on course for a domestic treble.

The Hoops face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday and can secure back-to-back titles if they beat Hearts on May 7, live on Sky Sports.

McNamara, who made over 250 appearances for Celtic, believes their strength at the back has been as impressive as their attacking style.

"Carter-Vickers has been the player of the year. He's been solid and he isn't scared to go one-v-one or leave himself a bit exposed at the back," he said.

"He's strong and he reads the game well but he can play as well, he's been a terrific signing.

"I thought Kyogo hit the ground running when he first came to the club, but he's got better and better.

"He has a double movement which, as a defender, is difficult to mark even though he isn't big or physical. He's sharp, he has a good eye for goal and he gets into some terrific areas."

Celtic swept their rivals aside 4-0 in the first meeting of the season before drawing 2-2 at Ibrox in Michael Beale's first Old Firm game.

They won 2-1 in the League Cup final in February before beating Rangers again in the league earlier this month.

"I actually think Rangers played okay on the day, Celtic didn't play particularly well which you could say is a worry that they didn't manage to beat them," McNamara added ahead of Sunday's semi-final clash.

"The old saying is in these games the form goes out the window and it's true, it's a derby and both teams are desperate to win at Hampden Park.

"Rangers are a dangerous side and Michael Beale has them with a different mentality than they had last season, so it will be a difficult game for them. I'm sure, though, Ange will have them ready and as favourites."

