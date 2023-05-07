Ange Postecoglou: Celtic boss 'super proud' of his 'relentless' side after winning Scottish Premiership

Ange Postecoglou says he is "super proud" of his "relentless" Celtic side after they clinched their second successive Scottish Premiership title under him.

Celtic won the Premiership title with a 2-0 victory over 10-player Hearts thanks to Kyogo Furuhashi's 30th goal of the season before substitute Hyeon-Gyu Oh added a second.

The victory gave Celtic an 11th title in 12 seasons and they can secure a domestic treble if they beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on June 3 at Hampden Park.

Celtic manager Postecoglou told Sky Sports following their title win at Tynecastle: "I'm super proud. It feels like it's been a long year. This group of players and the staff have been outstanding in maintaining an almost impossible standard week in, week out. It's a credit to every one of them.

"We won the title last year and there's always the danger that maybe guys will get ahead of themselves and become complacent, but from the first moment we got back in pre-season they had the target of being stronger this year and a better side, and they've done it every day. They've been relentless in their approach.

"I've had the easy job of watching these guys maintain a ridiculous standard of football and give fantastic commitment to this club."

Postecoglou's side can now focus on going for a record points total of 107, which they will achieve if they win their remaining matches.

The Australian said: "The year we've had has been remarkable from the football we've played, the consistency, and the goals we've scored.

"I did have a moment after that first game [against Hearts in July 2021] where we had a mountain to climb. But I really had belief that I could do something here in terms of firstly, building a team that this football club and these fans deserve, and secondly, being successful. It's a credit to everyone that they've jumped on board and we've got the job done.

"We've got a great opportunity of making this season really special by winning another trophy [the Scottish Cup]. We've worked hard to get to this point. It's great to win the two trophies but we want to win a third. I want it for the players, the staff and for this football club because it's a reflection of the team they've been this year.

"The whole football club have embraced me from day one and I'm really grateful to give something back. You get emotional because you understand what's gone into it."

McGregor: It's a dream come true

Celtic captain Callum McGregor told Sky Sports: "It's amazing. At the start of the season, this was always the task.

"This club demands success and over a period of 38 games you have to be the best team and the best team will win the league.

"I'm so happy for the players, the staff, the supporters, everybody connected to the club. It's a really special day again.

"I think we have the makings of a really special team. You see when the going gets tough, you have to fight and that's what we did in the first half. So we've got that side to us as well which you need to have if you want to be champions.

"You saw at the end our quality and we could have probably scored another two or three goals. So we're certainly on the right track but we have to keep working.

"It's a dream come true to lead this team. It's such a privilege to represent this club and these supporters every day."

'Celtic winning in enjoyable style'

Former Scotland international James McFadden told Sky Sports: "Celtic are relentless. Their energy to press, to put teams under pressure, the way they continue to probe and attack and try to play on the front foot and control the game.

"The two goals they scored against Hearts, we've seen in nearly every game this season. They've got such a defined way of playing. Every single player knows how to play it, knows where to be, and it doesn't matter who comes on.

"The manager when he first came in said he cared about performances and never spoke about the pressure of winning, which I found strange at the time because at Celtic you're expected to win.

"But he knew if he could get his brand of football across and get players to play the way he wants to play, they would win and that's what they've done. And it's a style of football that people enjoy watching."

Ex-Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov told Sky Sports: "There were so many questions about Ange Postecoglou when he arrived at Celtic. They were 25 points behind Rangers. He's transformed the club both on the pitch and off the pitch.

"The fans and everybody around the club now watch Celtic with a smile and they're looking to become even stronger. They have that belief and togetherness."