Marco Tilio: Celtic agree terms with Melbourne City for forward

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Melbourne City forward Marco Tilio.

It is understood paperwork is being finalised and the Hoops hope to complete the transfer this week.

The Australia international, 21, can play on both wings and also as a centre forward and would become manager Brendan Rodgers' second signing since returning to the club.

Tilio scored nine goals in the A-League for champions Melbourne City last season.

Rodgers: A good time to strengthen

Sky Sports News understands the club's board will back Brendan Rodgers in the transfer market to help him deliver domestic success and compete in the Champions League.

Celtic have already signed midfielder Odin Thiago Holm on a five-year deal, as he became Rodgers' first signing since returning to Glasgow and the Parkhead boss is keen more follow.

"It's a good time to strengthen whenever you have done well," he said. "It's not going to be lots of numbers.

"Over the last couple of years they have built a squad, so it's a case of developing that and adding quality where we can. I'm really excited with the players here because it's a young squad and there's still a lot of growth in that."

What is Celtic's schedule?

Celtic players will return for pre-season training at the club's Lennoxtown base before jetting out to Japan on tour in July.

Ange Postecoglou's former club Yokohama F Marinos will be their first opponents on July 19 followed by a match against Gamba Osaka on July 22.

Rodgers' side then head to South Korea where they will play Wolves at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 26.

The club's first competitive match under Rodgers takes place on the weekend of August 5/6 as Celtic kick-off their Scottish Premiership title defence before Champions League group stage action gets under way on September 19/20.

When are the SPFL fixtures announced?

Fixtures in the SPFL for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9am BST on Friday June 30.

We'll have fixtures for each club live from 9am across our digital platforms, with Sky Sports News providing a comprehensive hour-long show looking at the major headlines.

