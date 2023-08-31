Liel Abada: Celtic winger agrees new four-year deal

Liel Abada has agreed a new four-year contract at Celtic as manager Brendan Rodgers revealed "significant interest" in the winger.

The Israeli international had a contract until 2026 but that was improved on transfer deadline day.

Abada has impressed since joining the Scottish champions from Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2021, with his goals and assists.

The 21-year-old has scored 29 goals in 105 appearances, the most recent in Celtic's 3-1 Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie last month.

He has also won five trophies with the club, including last season's treble, and was voted PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year in his first season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Celtic

Abada told Celtic TV: "I'm really happy to sign the new contract,"

"Now we have a target for this season and we're looking forward. The most important thing for me is to improve every day and in every game. I want to get better for the team to achieve our targets.

"Every time I score for this club is really amazing. To score in Celtic Park is always special and the atmosphere is amazing.

"Hopefully I can show more this season for everyone and I will try and get better for the team.

"Every time you play at a club like Celtic you have a lot of great players and a lot of competition."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers added: "There was significant interest in Liel from other clubs so we're delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic.

"Already he has made a great contribution to Celtic, delivering some great performances and making a real impact. His energy and ability are real assets to us and his delivery in terms of goals and assists from wide areas has been excellent.

"He is a fantastic young player and now we hope he can build on what he has achieved so far and develop even further."

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.