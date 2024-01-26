Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender signs new five-and-a-half-year deal

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal with the Scottish Premiership champions.

The United States international joined the club on loan from Tottenham in 2021 with the move becoming permanent the following year.

He has made 101 appearances for the club and scored five goals, including one on his debut against Ross County.

The 26-year-old has won two Scottish Premiership titles, two League Cups and the Scottish Cup with the Hoops and was part of last season's treble-winning squad.

He said: "I am really delighted to sign this new contract with Celtic. I have loved everything about the club from day one and I am so pleased to have been part of some real successful times across the last few years.

"I have had a great welcome and support from the Celtic fans ever since I came here.

"We all know the love and passion our fans have for the club, there is nothing better than playing at a packed Celtic Park and I am delighted to be playing my football here.

"I have really enjoyed working with the manager, the staff and great team-mates and we will all be doing everything we can to bring our fans more and more success over the next few years."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers added: "This is great news for us all that Cameron has extended his contract with the club.

"He has been an absolute rock for us since he joined the club and has played to such a high standard so regularly, week in, week out.

"He has been such a pillar of strength in our defence and a real leader in the team - I know he is held in such high regard, too, by his team-mates.

"I know Cam loves the club and the city and really has made Celtic his home and we are delighted to have him here with us.

"There has been a lot of talk about the interest in him from elsewhere, but all he has done is get on with his football, decide where he wants to be and we are delighted that he sees his future at Celtic."

