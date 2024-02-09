Alistair Johnston: Celtic fear defender has suffered head fracture

Celtic are waiting on the full diagnosis of Alistair Johnston's injury but fear he has suffered a fracture.

The right-back will miss Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against St Mirren in Paisley after being carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital following an aerial challenge against Hibernian.

The Canada international, who was caught late in the side of his head by Hibs defender Nectarios Triantis, was at Celtic's Lennoxtown training centre on Friday but could be facing a lay-off.

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic

"We are just waiting on the results of a scan," boss Brendan Rodgers said.

"He won't be available for the weekend. We think he has a slight fracture on the side of the head. We don't know [how long he will be out], we are just waiting to see."

Celtic have further reinforcements after the reintroduction of Daizen Maeda at Easter Road, with South Korea pair Hyeon-gyu Oh and Hyun-jun Yang back from Asian Cup duty following their country's semi-final defeat by Jordon.

Johnston was injured in an aerial challenge with Nectarios Triantis, which resulted in a penalty to Celtic

Yang came off the bench in Tuesday's game in Qatar while Oh was an unused sub.

Rodgers said: "They have been away for a period of time but they look fit and well and trained really well earlier."

Greg Taylor remains a doubt after missing three games with a calf injury.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has his say following suggestions that football might introduce a sin-bin system in the professional game

"He is very close," Rodgers said. "I'm not sure he will make the weekend but if not he should be available for the following weekend."

Cameron Carter-Vickers is back out on the training pitch following his latest hamstring problem but will not be ready for the weekend.

