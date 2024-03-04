Celtic appeal against Hyun-Jun Yang red card as they raise VAR concerns with Scottish FA

Celtic have appealed the red card shown to Hyun-Jun Yang in their 2-0 defeat to Hearts as they contact the Scottish FA to raise concerns about VAR.

The winger was sent off following a review for a high boot on Jambos defender Alex Cochrane.

It happened minutes after Celtic were awarded a penalty for Cochrane's barge on Yang, with Adam Idah's spot kick saved by Zander Clark.

A hearing is due to take place on Tuesday.

In a statement Celtic said: "Celtic Football Club can confirm that it will be appealing the red card issued to Hyun-Jun Yang during Sunday's match against Hearts at Tynecastle.

"We have also written to the SFA to raise our serious concerns regarding the use of VAR and the decisions made within the match.

"As we have said before, for some time Celtic has sought to work with the footballing authorities with the aim of improving standards associated with refereeing and the use of VAR in Scotland, something which is clearly in the wider interests of everyone within the game."

Yang's red card left manager Brendan Rodgers fuming as he told Sky Sports: "I look at the first incident [red card] and if you put a still on that it looks dangerous, but that's not the reality of the move.

"There's no force there, the ball's popped up. It's a booking. That's really disappointing to go down to 10 men for that but to receive a penalty against us - wow, that was even worse."

The manager added it was "absolutely shocking" that Hearts were awarded a penalty for Tomoki Iwata's handball after referee Don Robertson went for a second look at the monitor.

"If you watch the incident again, Tomoki's jumped, he's on his way down and he's not looking as he's been nudged a little bit which then pushes his arm out," Rodgers said.

"If that's a penalty then you will have penalties in every single game, every single week.

"That is just absolutely shocking decision-making and I feel really disappointed for our players and our supporters.

"I never like to comment on officials but that cost us today. The officiating from on-field to John Beaton being on VAR, was really poor."

