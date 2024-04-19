Brendan Rodgers: Celtic can't 'soften up' in title race despite Rangers' form

Brendan Rodgers is warning his players they cannot "soften" in the Scottish Premiership title race, despite holding a three-point lead over Rangers.

The Ibrox side's failure to win any of their last three league matches has handed the advantage back to Celtic with five games remaining.

Philippe Clement's team followed up their 3-3 draw against their rivals with a defeat at Ross County before a goalless draw at Dundee on Wednesday night.

But, despite Rangers' drop in form, Rodgers is warning against complacency after the Hoops reclaimed their place at the top of the table.

"Our focus has always been on ourselves and I made that point to the players, irrespective of what way it goes for other teams," he said.

"We can only do our work because you can't soften up, especially at this time, because another team has drawn or lost because that's irrelevant.

"You have to perform and get the result because if you come off it against teams that are motivated and organised then they can give you a problem.

"For us, we have to continually focus on our own performance, irrespective of what happens elsewhere because we have to create our story and for that we have to work at it and, hopefully, that will be the storyline at the end of the season."

