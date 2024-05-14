Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will not watch Rangers game that could wrap up their title

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will watch the Premier League title race unfold live on Sky rather than the Rangers game which could see his team clinch another Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic are preparing to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday knowing a point would see them retain the title, but anything less than a Rangers win over Dundee 24 hours earlier would speed up that process.

When asked if he will have a close eye on events at Ibrox, which is also live on Sky, Rodgers said: "I'll watch a game tonight, but I'll probably watch Tottenham vs Man City to be honest.

"It works simply in the fact that you do your own preparation and we're prepared to have to do the job tomorrow against Kilmarnock out with that you can't control anything else.

"We're nearly there, but we have to keep pushing. We've recovered well from the aftermath from the weekend and our focus is very much on finishing the job as early as we can."

If Rangers do recover from their Old Firm defeat to beat Dundee then Celtic would need a point against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night, live on Sky, to win the title - with St Mirren at home on Saturday the final league game.

Rodgers told Sky Sports News the players are not struggling to keep their focus despite the title race being all but over.

"It's very easy because nothing's won. We took a giant step at the weekend and, coming away from the game and looking at the actual performance, the guys did incredibly well in the circumstances considering the build-up to the game.

"The players did that well, but it's what they're very good at. They're very grounded, very humble."

