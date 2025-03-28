Kasper Schmeichel: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers backs 'world-class' keeper to return to form after injury and criticism

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Kasper Schmeichel will bounce back from his international disappointment as the Denmark goalkeeper waits to hear how long he will be sidelined.

Schmeichel suffered a shoulder injury during his country's 5-2 second-leg defeat by Portugal in the Nations League quarter-finals, which ensured they will be in Scotland's World Cup qualifying group.

"We don't know how long he'll be out," Rodgers said. "We're just still waiting to hear on that. He's obviously got some issues with his shoulder. I spoke to him the other day and he's OK.

"He's obviously disappointed that they lost their second game. But in the main, he's OK."

Despite keeping a clean sheet in the first leg and saving Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty early in the second, the 38-year-old was on the end of criticism over his fitness and shape in the Danish media, some of which sparked complaints from the country's players' union.

Viljami Sinisalo will start for Celtic against Hearts

Rodgers said: "I don't know what was said, but all I know is where Kasper is and the reason I brought him here, knowing him so well, is because he's still a top-class keeper.

"If you look at his performance level for us over the course of the season, he's been absolutely brilliant. In big games, he's made big performances. And for me, he still has that hunger and that desire to play.

"When criticism comes as a coach, manager, player, sometimes it's not civil. Sometimes, it's personal, sadly.

"But I know his character and mentality, and I know how determined he'll be to come back."

Rodgers confirmed Finland international Viljami Sinisalo would make his second Celtic appearance when they host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. His debut came in a 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers.

"He's been outstanding in training and I've seen him grow and develop," Rodgers said. "But of course, with every player, it's when you're out in the arena of Celtic and beyond that, that's when you're measured and when you're judged. But I've got no qualms with putting him in."

Rodgers: Cerny showed 'lack of respect'

Rodgers believes Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny showed "a lack of respect" with his celebrations in their Old Firm win at Celtic Park.

The Czech Republic winger squirted water from a bottle towards Celtic fans as he celebrated Hamza Igamane's winner. Police Scotland said after the game that they were looking into the incident and Celtic have raised the issue with the authorities.

Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson defended Cerny and said he wouldn't criticise any of his players for celebrating a big moment, but the Hoops boss had a different take.

"I understand the jubilation, and Rangers players have every right to celebrate with their supporters. You come to Celtic Park, like it would be if we go to Ibrox, you win a game of that magnitude then you celebrate," he added.

"But not in that way.

"It's disrespect, isn't it?

"It's a lack of respect if a player runs up a touchline and he's squirting a water bottle in a supporter's face.

"I certainly wouldn't want my players to do that."

Celtic captain Callum McGregor returns after missing the Old Firm defeat

Celtic will have Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Auston Trusty and James Forrest back from injury, but Liam Scales remains out following a facial injury.

"Scalesy is training individually, but he will be probably not ready," Rodgers said. "Because of his operation, he cannot play until leading into Kilmarnock."