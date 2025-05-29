Brendan Rodgers: Celtic boss committed to 'driving vision forward' as he looks to future with Scottish champions

Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to more success with Celtic and will discuss his long-term future with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond this summer.

The Hoops boss sat down with Sky Sports following the club's fourth successive Scottish Premiership title triumph.

Rodgers also led Celtic to League Cup glory this season but their treble dream was ended by Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

"I think having now come through the first spell to the second spell I now know 100 per cent you'll lose some of your best players, but they can always be replaced like the manager can be replaced," Rodgers told Sky Sports.

"Celtic's in a great moment as a football club both on the pitch and off the pitch and my job is to keep driving the vision forward."

Image: Rodgers will hold talks with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond, who watched Celtic celebrate their latest Premiership title win

The 52-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2026 and has already confirmed he will "200 per cent" be the Celtic manager next season.

"I made my promise to be here to ensure that people felt the stability that I would be and of course some noises around the end of this season, so I just wanted to make sure that there was no distractions there," he added.

"I'm sure at some point I'll sit with Dermot and the board and we'll have a chat around the future but we haven't touched on that yet.

"The focus has been purely on being successful this season and then we'll arrive into the summer with real positivity and a real positive energy and I think that's what's important."

Will Rodgers extend his Celtic stay?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy for their fourth season in a row

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton on Rodgers' Celtic future:

"I think that's very difficult [to know if he'll stay beyond next summer]. I think there's a lot of things which come into the equation.

"Domestically he's only missed out on two trophies in his two spells.

"If Celtic go and win another treble next season, for example, and do okay in the Champions League - they will have to qualify first of all, which is never easy, but then if they progress, if they show a bit of progress, get out of the group stage, I think Celtic would take that.

"Maybe he'd take that, but there will come a time when he eventually thinks, I want a different challenge. I think every manager has a shelf life at Celtic or at Rangers, but he's been so dominant. So it's down to him.

"I mean he's never going to cut short this three-year period, unless the club cuts it short. That's never going to be the case."

