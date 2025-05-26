 Skip to content
Analysis

Scottish Premiership team of the season: Who have Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton included in their combined XI?

Celtic ended the season 17 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership; Hibernian clinched third; Dundee United, Aberdeen & St Mirren made up the top six; St Johnstone finished bottom and were relegated

Monday 26 May 2025 14:59, UK

Players from Celtic, Hibs, Rangers and Dundee are in Boyd and Sutton's team of the season
Image: Players from Celtic, Hibs, Rangers and Dundee are in Boyd and Sutton's team of the season

Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton have selected their combined Scottish Premiership team of the season so far - and it was surprising to find out how much they agreed on!

The Sky Sports duo selected seven Celtic players, given their league dominance throughout the campaign, with Hibernian, Rangers and Dundee also represented.

There were others from Aberdeen, Dundee United and Hibs who just missed the cut - but here's a look at who made the final XI as the pair opted for a 4-1-4-1 formation...

Who makes Boyd & Sutton's TOTS?

TOTS
Image: TOTS

Celtic's Kasper Schmeichel was given the nod between the sticks, despite Sutton also making a case for Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov.

In defence, they agreed on a back four made up of Celtic duo Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers, alongside Hibs duo Rocky Bushiri and Nicky Cadden.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 18: Celtic...s Daizen Maeda celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during a Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park, on January 18, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Daizen Maeda is PFA Scotland & Football Writers Association player of the year

There was also no disagreement over Callum McGregor's inclusion, with the Celtic captain sitting just in front of the defence, meaning Hibernian's Nectar Triantis just missed out.

Ahead of them, McGregor's Celtic team-mates Nicolas Kuhn, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda are in midfield alongside Rangers' only representative, Vaclav Cerny.

Hibernian's Rocky Bushiri (L) and Nicky Cadden are in Boyd & Sutton's team of the season
Image: Hibernian's Rocky Bushiri (L) and Nicky Cadden are in Boyd & Sutton's team of the season

Boyd made a case for Dundee United's Sam Dalby to be named as striker, but the duo agreed on Dundee's Simon Murray to take the number nine jersey instead after his 16 league goals this season.

