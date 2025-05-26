Scottish Premiership team of the season: Who have Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton included in their combined XI?

Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton have selected their combined Scottish Premiership team of the season so far - and it was surprising to find out how much they agreed on!

The Sky Sports duo selected seven Celtic players, given their league dominance throughout the campaign, with Hibernian, Rangers and Dundee also represented.

There were others from Aberdeen, Dundee United and Hibs who just missed the cut - but here's a look at who made the final XI as the pair opted for a 4-1-4-1 formation...

Who makes Boyd & Sutton's TOTS?

Celtic's Kasper Schmeichel was given the nod between the sticks, despite Sutton also making a case for Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov.

In defence, they agreed on a back four made up of Celtic duo Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers, alongside Hibs duo Rocky Bushiri and Nicky Cadden.

There was also no disagreement over Callum McGregor's inclusion, with the Celtic captain sitting just in front of the defence, meaning Hibernian's Nectar Triantis just missed out.

Ahead of them, McGregor's Celtic team-mates Nicolas Kuhn, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda are in midfield alongside Rangers' only representative, Vaclav Cerny.

Boyd made a case for Dundee United's Sam Dalby to be named as striker, but the duo agreed on Dundee's Simon Murray to take the number nine jersey instead after his 16 league goals this season.

