Celtic transfers: Brendan Rodgers remains hopeful of bolstering Hoops squad but no new signings imminent

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is not expecting any imminent new signings as he vows to focus on the players he already has.

The Scottish champions have made seven summer signings, but three have been free transfers with Jahmai Simpson-Pusey joining on loan from Manchester City.

There are questions about whether the board have sufficiently backed the manager this window - winger Nicolas Kuhn left for Como earlier this month - and some supporters want more attacking options after talisman Kyogo Furuhashi left in January, while Jota is expected to miss a large spell of this campaign through injury.

Rodgers was asked about incoming players ahead of Sunday's game at Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports, and replied: "No news, no.

"We obviously have lots of work going on behind the scenes and are trying very hard.

"Whilst that's going on, we have to make sure that the group here are focused because this can always be a challenging month for players.

"There's so many things going on that can go on in players' minds that can be distractions. Are they going to be here? Are they going to be away?

"The focus is really making sure the group that are here are training very hard, working very hard, that are very focused and we can maximise what we can get out of the talent that's here."

Fans have seen reports Celtic have failed with three bids for Go Ahead Eagles winger Jakob Breum, and then watched Rangers sign the Dane's team-mate Oliver Antman.

Asked if he could understand why supporters' frustration might now be turning to anger, Rodgers said: "I think the board have shown over many years that the work will get done.

"And obviously, as a group that run the club and have run it so well for so many years, they have to get what they will feel is the best value for the players.

"Of course, as coaches and managers and supporters, you want the best players.

"But ultimately, the club will be run in a way that makes sure that both the best players and the best value is there to be made. And that sits above me, that's something that clearly does.

"Of course, we want to improve the squad and the board will want to improve the squad as well. So I'm very hopeful that we can do that. I'm just can't afford to get bogged down in it."

Rodgers answered honestly, "I really don't know", when asked if new signings might appear in the 10 days before Celtic's Champions League play-off first leg against either Kairat Almaty or Slovan Bratislava, who meet again in Bratislava next week with the Kazakh side 1-0 up.

When asked if he felt his squad was equipped for that challenge, Rodgers said: "Whether it is or not is irrelevant. I have to deal with the players that are here and the players that are here are talented players. They're gifted players

and we'll squeeze everything out of them as well as we possibly can."

Rodgers confirmed Celtic would not utilise a new SPFL rule to seek a postponement of the visit of Livingston in between the two legs on August 23.

He said: "It's early in the season, it's at home and we feel we'll be getting up to speed at that point."

Kenny extends Celtic stay

Rodgers is tipping Johnny Kenny to be a major asset for the club after the Irish striker signed a long-term contract extension.

The 22-year-old has signed a deal that ties him to Celtic until 2029 after being a regular feature in Rodgers' team during pre-season and coming off the bench in the opening Premiership win over St Mirren.

Kenny netted his first goal for the club in May in a 5-1 win at Aberdeen.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international joined on a five-year deal from Sligo Rovers in January 2022 and has had loan spells with Queen's Park and Shamrock Rovers, where he netted 25 goals last year.

He said of the contract extension: "It's good news for Johnny and the club. He's a young player that was signed a few years ago, went away, got experience, has come back and we can really see the difference in his development since he came back in January.

"So we think he's still got a load more development to go. He's quick, he's hungry and we think in the future he can be a really good asset for the club."

