Scottish Premiership: Predict the scores ahead of another big weekend including Aberdeen vs Celtic, live on Sky

Stuttering starts, goals, penalties, red cards, and plenty of excitement - the Scottish Premiership returned with a bang and there is more to look forward to this weekend.

There is a full card, including one game live on Sky Sports, and we look at the big talking points as you can predict your score for every match...

Scottish Cup final revenge for Celtic?

It's almost 10 years since Aberdeen beat Celtic at home, but they have the confidence of their Scottish Cup victory at the end of last season.

The Dons have started with a back four in 50 of Jimmy Thelin's 51 games in charge - the exception was their Hampden Park triumph in May. Will that be a good omen for them on Sunday?

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Thelin told Sky Sports his side have to "improve and do better" after their 2-0 defeat to Hearts in their opening game of the season, while Brendan Rodgers praised his players' "persistence" as they narrowly beat St Mirren 1-0 at home.

It is the late show that often saves the Hoops - they have scored more goals in the final five minutes of Scottish Premiership matches than any other team, including Luke McCowan's winning strike last weekend.

Will Rangers continue Euro form after Martin's outburst?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Russell Martin says he is proud of Rangers' response after their convincing Champions League qualifier win over Viktoria Plzen.

Russell Martin saw more of what his Rangers team "should look like" in their impressive 3-0 Champions League qualifying win against Viktoria Plzen after criticising his players' mentality and egos following their 1-1 Premiership draw at Motherwell.

He made big calls last Tuesday but, after insisting players "don't get dropped", will captain James Tavernier and midfielder Nico Raskin return on Saturday?

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Steven Pressley says it is "critical" Dundee add to their squad after watching his team follow up their League Cup exit with defeat to Hibs in their opening league game.

There is no doubt the pressure is already on Pressley just two months after taking charge at Dens Park and it will be a huge ask for them to win at Ibrox for the first time since 2001, given they managed just two shots last weekend.

Can Motherwell back up opening day performance with victory in Paisley?

Motherwell stunned Rangers by snatching a late draw, with Jens Berthel Askou believing it would have been a win had they been "sharper."

The fact that Apostolos Stamatelopoulos had the most shots and touches in the opposition box without scoring backs up the manager's theory as he looks for better at St Mirren on Saturday.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Stephen Robinson wants his Buddies to turn their Celtic performance into points as they aim for their first win against his former team since September 2023.

Premiership newcomers meet in West Lothian

Livingston secured their immediate Premiership return last season, but it was Falkirk who ended their hopes of going up as Championship winners. Will they get revenge in their first top-flight meeting since 2006?

David Martindale's side did have the better of the Bairns last season with three wins and a draw, but how will they fare against them on their new pitch?

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The surface has been relaid as they look to win their first home game of the season after fighting back for a draw at Kilmarnock a week ago.

John McGlynn's side also staged a flightback in their first top-flight game in 15 years to draw with Dundee United, can they build on that for their first victory?

Can Dundee Utd build on feelgood factor against Hearts?

Image: Dundee United came back twice for a draw in Austria

Jim Goodwin watched his Dundee United side turn in a "gutsy" performance to claim an impressive Conference League qualifying draw against Austria Vienna, and now he's looking for their first Premiership win of the season.

Max Watters and Ivan Dolcek scored on their league debuts at Falkirk last weekend and with a vastly changed squad, Goodwin will be looking for others to make their mark after a tiring few days.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

New Hearts shareholder Tony Bloom has tipped Hearts to win the title "in the next 10 years" and they made an impressive start against Aberdeen, live on Sky, last Monday

Head coach Derek McInnes has told his players to take advantage of having a full week to prepare and there could be a debut for striker Pierre Landry Kabore after he finally completed his move to the Tynecastle club.

Will Hibs' winning week continue against Kilmarnock?

Image: Martin Boyle's Conference League qualifying double took him to 101 goals for Hibs

Martin Boyle completed a century of goals for Hibernian as the Edinburgh club marked the week of their 150th anniversary with a memorable 2-0 victory away to 10-player Partizan Belgrade.

Now, Boyle is looking for them to continue their impressive form by making it back-to-back Premiership wins and with just one defeat in their last 14 against Kilmarnock, the odds are certainly in their favour.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

George Stanger is suspended for Killie as they look for their first Premiership win at Easter Road since May 2014.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell will be hoping to see their first league goal in Leith since 2020 as he looks to reach what he calls "lofty aspirations" this season.

Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games this season

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports