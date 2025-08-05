 Skip to content
Rangers vs FC Viktoria Plzen. UEFA Champions League Qualifying Third Round.

Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers 3

  • D Gassama (15th minute, 51st minute)
  • C Dessers (45th minute pen)

FC Viktoria Plzen 0

    Rangers 3-0 Viktoria Plzen: Djeidi Gassama and Cyriel Dessers score as Gers respond with Champions League qualifying win

    Report as Rangers beat Viktoria Plzen in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier; Djeidi Gassama opened and finished the scoring; Cyriel Dessers' penalty made it 2-0 before half-time; the return leg is on August 12; the winners will play Club Brugge or Salzburg in the play-offs

    Alison Conroy

    Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

    Tuesday 5 August 2025 22:07, UK

    Rangers' Djeidi Gassama celebrates with Oliver Antman as he scores to make it 3-0
    Image: Rangers' Djeidi Gassama celebrates with Oliver Antman after he scored to make it 3-0

    Rangers gave Russell Martin the reaction he demanded as they hammered Viktoria Plzen 3-0 to put them on the verge of progression to the Champions League play-offs.

    The head coach let rip after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Motherwell on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season and made big changes for the European tie, with captain James Tavernier and midfielder Nico Raskin among the four players dropped for the third qualifying round first-leg fixture.

    Djeidi Gassama and Cyriel Dessers returned to the starting XI with Oliver Antman handed his debut a day after joining, and the big calls paid off.

    Cyriel Dessers celebrates putting Rangers 2-0 up from the penalty spot
    Image: Cyriel Dessers celebrates putting Rangers 2-0 up from the penalty spot

    Gassama fired in either side of Dessers' penalty as the Gers fans' jeers turned to cheers as they blew the Czech side away at Ibrox.

    They take a commanding lead to Plzen next Tuesday with Salzburg or Club Brugge awaiting the winners.

    Improved performance puts Rangers in control

    Rangers head coach Russell Martin gives his team the thumbs up during the Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen
    Image: Rangers head coach Russell Martin gives his team the thumbs up

    Martin criticised his players' mentality and egos after Saturday's draw against Motherwell with Tavernier and Raskin - arguably Gers' best player last season - left out along with Danilo and Kieran Dowell.

    New signing Antman was terrific in his first appearance, with left-back Jefte, midfielder Lyall Cameron and Dessers returning while John Souttar was named captain.

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 05: Rangers' Djeidi Gassama scores to make it 1-0 during a UEFA Champions League Third Round Qualifier First Leg match between Rangers and Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox Stadium, on August 05, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
    Image: Gassama has scored in all of Rangers CL qualifiers so far this season

    Gassama struck first, playing a one-two with Dessers at the edge of the visitors' box before confidently curling the ball past 'keeper Florian Wiegele.

    Bizarrely Raskin, warming up on the sidelines, was booked by French referee Clement Turpin for apparently trying to interfere at a Plzen throw-in as the Czech side began to exert some pressure.

    Rangers' Oliver Antman is fouled by Plzen's Matej Vydra which results in a penalty
    Image: Antman is fouled by Plzen's Matej Vydra which results in the penalty

    However, when a driving run into the box by Antman ended with him being barged over by Matej Vydra, referee Turpin pointed to the spot for a soft penalty and Dessers sent Wiegele the wrong way.

    The third arrived soon after the break as Gassama grabbed his second when he bulleted in a header from a pinpoint Antman cross from the right.

    Rangers' Djeidi Gassama celebrates with Oliver Antman as he scores to make it 3-0
    Image: Gassama celebrates with Antman after doubling his goal tally

    There were occasional moments of sloppiness in the Gers' ranks throughout the rest of the second half but they remained unpunished.

    Raskin, Danilo and Tavernier all came off the bench when the job was done, before, in the 83rd minute, Gers 'keeper Jack Butland made a good save from a powerful drive from Amar Memic.

    After the negativity of Fir Park, it was a far more positive performance from the home side, although there has to be much more to come from Martin's men.

