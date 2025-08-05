Rangers 3-0 Viktoria Plzen: Djeidi Gassama and Cyriel Dessers score as Gers respond with Champions League qualifying win

Rangers gave Russell Martin the reaction he demanded as they hammered Viktoria Plzen 3-0 to put them on the verge of progression to the Champions League play-offs.

The head coach let rip after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Motherwell on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season and made big changes for the European tie, with captain James Tavernier and midfielder Nico Raskin among the four players dropped for the third qualifying round first-leg fixture.

Djeidi Gassama and Cyriel Dessers returned to the starting XI with Oliver Antman handed his debut a day after joining, and the big calls paid off.

Image: Cyriel Dessers celebrates putting Rangers 2-0 up from the penalty spot

Gassama fired in either side of Dessers' penalty as the Gers fans' jeers turned to cheers as they blew the Czech side away at Ibrox.

They take a commanding lead to Plzen next Tuesday with Salzburg or Club Brugge awaiting the winners.

Improved performance puts Rangers in control

Image: Rangers head coach Russell Martin gives his team the thumbs up

Martin criticised his players' mentality and egos after Saturday's draw against Motherwell with Tavernier and Raskin - arguably Gers' best player last season - left out along with Danilo and Kieran Dowell.

New signing Antman was terrific in his first appearance, with left-back Jefte, midfielder Lyall Cameron and Dessers returning while John Souttar was named captain.

Image: Gassama has scored in all of Rangers CL qualifiers so far this season

Gassama struck first, playing a one-two with Dessers at the edge of the visitors' box before confidently curling the ball past 'keeper Florian Wiegele.

Bizarrely Raskin, warming up on the sidelines, was booked by French referee Clement Turpin for apparently trying to interfere at a Plzen throw-in as the Czech side began to exert some pressure.

Image: Antman is fouled by Plzen's Matej Vydra which results in the penalty

However, when a driving run into the box by Antman ended with him being barged over by Matej Vydra, referee Turpin pointed to the spot for a soft penalty and Dessers sent Wiegele the wrong way.

The third arrived soon after the break as Gassama grabbed his second when he bulleted in a header from a pinpoint Antman cross from the right.

Image: Gassama celebrates with Antman after doubling his goal tally

There were occasional moments of sloppiness in the Gers' ranks throughout the rest of the second half but they remained unpunished.

Raskin, Danilo and Tavernier all came off the bench when the job was done, before, in the 83rd minute, Gers 'keeper Jack Butland made a good save from a powerful drive from Amar Memic.

After the negativity of Fir Park, it was a far more positive performance from the home side, although there has to be much more to come from Martin's men.

