Steven Gerrard denies Lee Wallace's captaincy treatment is 'disgusting'

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has denied accusations that the club's treatment of former captain Lee Wallace has been "disgusting".

Wallace was stripped of the captaincy following a bust-up with then-manager Graeme Murty after the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final hammering at the hands of Celtic last season.

The 31-year-old has made just one substitute appearance this term, coming on in the last minute of the 3-3 draw with Motherwell in August, but his treatment was branded "disgusting" by one angry shareholder at the club's general meeting.

"The treatment we've given to our captain Lee Wallace who has stood by this club for the last three years [...] I think it's disgusting and I'm really disappointed that it's not been resolved and that man's not back in the team," he said.

Gerrard, however, defended the club's actions, insisting Wallace is not getting any game time because he has better options at left-back.

Wallace has been at Rangers since 2011, serving as captain from 2015 until April 2018

"As the manager of this club, and I have been since June, I came into [a situation with] Lee Wallace. He was out injured and had missed 12 months of football.

"I have to pay my respects to Lee in terms of his professionalism while he's been injured and the hard work he's put in trying to get match fit."

Wallace has been at the club since 2011 and has stuck through the liquidation period that saw Rangers start their rise back to the Premiership from the depths of League Two.

But despite preferring Borna Barisic, John Flanagan and Andy Halliday in the left-back role, Gerrard insists it is not the end of the road for Wallace at Ibrox.

"At the moment, to be really candid, he's still part of the plans while he's here but I have better options in that position," he said.

"My relationship with Lee is fine. He trains with us every day and he is working very hard to regain his place in the team. That's where that situation is."