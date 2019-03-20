Rangers midfielder Matt Polster eyes Old Firm debut against Celtic

0:42 Rangers midfielder Matt Polster says he is ready to make his debut against Celtic at the end of March after recovering from an injury Rangers midfielder Matt Polster says he is ready to make his debut against Celtic at the end of March after recovering from an injury

Midfielder Matt Polster says he is ready to make his Rangers debut if required in their Old Firm derby with Celtic after the international break.

The American was a surprise signing at Ibrox in January but is yet to play after injury stopped him from featuring in last month's home win over Dundee.

Rangers have failed to win any of their last four games and the 25-year-old, now fit again following a groin problem, is hoping to be involved against Neil Lennon's side on Sunday March 31, live on Sky Sports Football.

Polster said: "I would love to be a part of it. Obviously it's a big match. I haven't even seen it live. I was away when we played them at the end of the year.

"It'll be quite a day. The expectation is always the same, you want to beat them.

Polster earned his move to Ibrox after coming up against manager Steven Gerrard in the United States

"I don't know when the time will come. I don't think the results will change how the manager decides the line-up.

"For me, it's just showing that I can play at this level week in, week out in training and focusing on myself."

Polster's move to Scottish football came about as a result of coming up against Rangers manager Steven Gerrard when he brought his playing career to an end with MLS side LA Galaxy.

The midfielder, who can also play as a right-back, added: "We've crossed paths once or twice. In January camp, I was with the national team and he was in pre-season with Galaxy so I got to meet him then.

"We also played against each other in Chicago and after the match we met up and had a chat about it.

Gerrard's Rangers have failed to win in any of their last four matches

"From there, we kept in touch and when my time was coming up in Chicago and we weren't coming to an agreement, I reached out, wanted to be a part of the club and it went from there.

"I don't know when my time will come. Settling in has been a bit of a transition for me because I've only ever played in America and it's definitely been a change of pace.

"But I've worked hard and I feel good so when the time is right, I'll be ready."