Steven Gerrard 'excited' for Rangers' Legia Warsaw and Celtic double-header

0:45 Steven Gerrard says Rangers' crucial double header against Legia Warsaw and Celtic is the type of week the club's fans have been craving to experience. Steven Gerrard says Rangers' crucial double header against Legia Warsaw and Celtic is the type of week the club's fans have been craving to experience.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he and the club's fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming fixtures against Legia Warsaw and Celtic.

Gerrard's side take on Legia Warsaw in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier at Ibrox on Thursday, having drawn the first leg 0-0 in Poland last week.

Ibrox then hosts Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on Sunday for the season's first Old Firm Derby, live on Sky Sports Football.

Rangers vs Celtic Live on

Gerrard says he is looking forward to the next few days which could shape his side's early season prospects.

"When you sign up for Rangers you have a responsibility to compete on all fronts," he said.

"Europe is a big part of that for different reasons to obviously add to the history and tradition of the club and also from a financial point of view as well.

"These are the games and the week that you want to be a part of. As being part of Rangers, these are the weeks the fans want. I am really excited and looking forward to the next four, five days."

0:30 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the closed section at Ibrox will not affect the atmosphere for Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Legia Warsaw. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the closed section at Ibrox will not affect the atmosphere for Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Legia Warsaw.

Rangers impressed in the first leg away to Legia Warsaw without being able to convert their possession into goals.

Gerrard is expecting another tight encounter as Rangers attempt to reach a major European competition in successive seasons for the first time since 2011.

Rangers impressed in holding Legia Warsaw in Poland last week

"It's all set up for a fantastic match," he added.

"In the first leg you had two teams who went hell for leather to breakthrough from each other, two teams who defended excellently on the night, defences were definitely on top.

"Both teams had a couple of decent chances for that breakthrough but didn't manage to do it. It goes into the second leg."