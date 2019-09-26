Joe Aribo out of Rangers vs Aberdeen game due to head injury

1:06 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Joe Aribo is 'pretty sore and pretty shocked' after receiving 20 stitches in a cut to his head against Livingston Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Joe Aribo is 'pretty sore and pretty shocked' after receiving 20 stitches in a cut to his head against Livingston

Steven Gerrard has confirmed Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo will miss Saturday's game with Aberdeen and "potentially a number more", after he suffered a nasty cut to the head in their 1-0 win at Livingston.

Aribo, who moved to Ibrox from Charlton over the summer, received 20 stitches in a head wound following a challenge involving Livingston's Rickie Lamie in their Scottish League Cup game on Wednesday night.

Joe Aribo was injured in Rangers' win at Livingston

The 23-year-old was forced off after 22 minutes of the game at the Tony Macaroni Arena, with Glen Kamara's fifth-minute goal proving enough to win the tie and set up a semi-final against Hearts.

"I spoke to Joe [Aribo] this morning, he is pretty sore and shocked but he is OK," Gerrard said.

"After getting 20 stitches in his head, he is OK - the doctors did a fantastic job on him, as he was cut all the way to the bone. The doctor will decide in the coming days when he will be back.

"He will definitely miss the game at the weekend and potentially the next few after this. I will be very surprised if we see Aribo play before the international break.

"It is his first time out of London and he has settled very well. This will be a setback but knowing him, he will bounce back. He didn't even want to come off yesterday, which shows his mentality.

"I don't think the player has gone in to intentionally hurt him but that in my book is serious dangerous play and in any other league, it is a red card.

Steven Gerrard is wary of the threat posed by Saturday's opponents Aberdeen

"Livingston are very direct and physical. They pushed us hard in the second half but I am proud of the lads that they stood together and stood up to it."

As for the visit of Aberdeen to Ibrox at the weekend, Gerrard admits he is a wary of a side that knocked them out of both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup last season, as well as securing a 1-0 league win at Ibrox in December.

"Aberdeen hurt us a lot last year. They are all going to be tough games and we need to be prepared for that," added Gerrard.

"The players know what they are going to face, the respect is there but if we find our level, I am confident we will get a result."