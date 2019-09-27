Jurgen Klopp's praise of Steven Gerrard a 'credit' to his Rangers progress, says Stewart Robertson

Jurgen Klopp’s praise of Steven Gerrard as his potential successor at Liverpool is testament to the job he is doing at Ibrox, says Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.

Liverpool manager Klopp earmarked the former England captain as his successor at Anfield earlier this week as Gerrard continues to receive plaudits for his impact in his first managerial position.

Gerrard declared himself "surprised and faltered" and insisted he hoped his counterpart remained in charge of the European champions for as long as possible.

Steven Gerrard signed a four-year deal as Rangers boss in May 2018

Asked whether he was worried by the praise for Gerrard, Robertson told Sky Sports News: "It is clearly a credit to Steven as an individual and a credit to the job that he is doing here.

"But football is always full of speculation and if we can just focus on what is happening at Rangers just now, when Steven is still the manager here. He is doing a great job and we are delighted he is here."

Rangers are three points behind league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership as they look to prevent their Glasgow rivals winning a ninth straight league title and claim their first since 2011.

Celtic won 2-0 in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox earlier in September

Gerrard led Rangers through to the group stage of the Europa League for the second year in a row and the Ibrox side reached the Scottish League Cup semi-final with victory at Livingston on Wednesday.

Robertson says the Rangers fans have been "fantastic" since the club were forced to close a section of Ibrox for their opening Europa League group game against Feyenoord earlier this month after being found guilty of a second charge of sectarian chanting.

But discussion around fan behaviour resurfaced after two people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured when pyrotechnics were set off in the away end of Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena.

"There is no place for it in football. It is reckless behaviour," Robertson said.

Pyrotechnics were set off in an area of Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena occupied by Rangers supporters

"We don't want to see that at all. You look at some of the injuries that were incurred as a result of that behaviour.

"It has no place in a football stadium and we just ask the fans to stop it and stop it as of Wednesday night."

Rangers have announced a two-year collaboration with Indian professional football club Bengaluru FC

Robertson was speaking after the club announced a partnership with Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC.

Rangers say they will now have an "active presence" in the Indian football market as part of the two-year deal which will see a scouting link-up to identify the best talent in the country.

Robertson said: "The club's international strategy is a core-pillar to our growth plans and this partnership opens up Rangers to the vast football community in India and provides a great platform for us to engage with our wider fan base, and the South Asian communities at home here in Scotland.''