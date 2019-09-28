Jermain Defoe involved in Glasgow car crash after Rangers' win

Jermain Defoe speaks with a police officer after being involved in a car crash in Glasgow

Jermain Defoe was involved in a car crash following Rangers' 5-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday.

An eyewitness told Sky Sports News that Defoe did not look hurt, and walked away from the scene of the accident which occurred in the Jordanhill area of Glasgow.

Several police officers and paramedics were in attendance.

Defoe had earlier scored for Rangers in Saturday's 5-0 win over Aberdeen

Rangers sent out a Tweet on Saturday evening confirming the incident.

"#RangersFC can confirm there was a collision earlier this evening involving striker @IAmJermainDefoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured," said the Tweet.

A police officer inspects the damage at the scene

Rangers keeper Alan McGregor was also at the scene, although it is unclear whether he was involved in the incident or passing through as it is a route commonly used by the players to leave the stadium.