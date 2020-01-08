Rangers boss Steven Gerrard named Manager of the Month for December

Steven Gerrard guided Rangers to five wins and a draw from six league games in December

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been named Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for December.

Gerrard guided Rangers to five wins and one draw from their six league games last month, including a 2-1 win over Old Firm rivals Celtic on December 29.

Rangers began the month with a 5-0 win over Hearts before drawing 2-2 with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

They then won away at both Motherwell and Hibernian before beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Ibrox on Boxing Day.

👏 Congratulations to @RangersFC's Steven Gerrard, who has been awarded the @Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month award for December! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HnsKpLvOZF — SPFL (@spfl) January 8, 2020

Rangers ended the month with victory in the Old Firm derby - their first win at Celtic Park since 2010.

Gerrard was presented with the award on Wednesday in Dubai, where Rangers are on a warm-weather training camp during the winter break.

It's the second time Gerrard has won the award this season after also being named Manager of the Month for September.